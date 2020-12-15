Google Meet adds live captions on the web in four new languages

This year has seen Google Meet become an increasingly important part of the company’s productivity tools. As businesses and schools go remote, the video chat service allows users stay in touch, and with live caption features, Google ensures meetings are accessible for everyone.

In an effort to make meetings even more accessible, Google has announced it’s adding live captions on the web in four languages: Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese. Today’s announcement comes shortly after we discovered the feature in an APK teardown.

“We know from our work with teachers and parents over the years how essential caption tools can be for students with learning disabilities, as well as English-language learners in both K-12 and higher education,” Google said. “Professional development experts often encourage the integration of this technology to make lessons more accessible, especially in the time of COVID-19.”

Google said that providing Meet users with live captions in more languages will help feel more students feel empowered to participate in lessons. Google said it has also made captions settings “sticky,” so they’re easier to use. So, if you turn captions on or off, or if you choose a certain language, your preferences will be saved the next time you join a meeting.

Over the last several months, Google Meet has become an incredibly powerful tool for video conferencing. In addition to more live caption languages, Meet has also introduced breakout rooms, attendance reports, and hand-raising — all tools educators can use to hold better meetings. Learning virtually can be challenging, but Meet’s many different features have taken some of the difficulty out of the transition.

As a reminder, Google Meet will offer unlimited calls (up to 24 hours) through March 31, 2021, so you can chat with friends and family as much as you want over the holidays. Live captions in Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese will rollout to Meet web users beginning today.