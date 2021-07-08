Google Meet update adds new filters and masks to take on Zoom

Google Meet might not have become a cultural phenomenon like Zoom yet, but it still remains one of the best video calling services out there. Ever since Google made Meet available for free to everyone, the app has continued to evolve with new features and improvements. Over the last couple of months, it has received a more spacious design, video backgrounds, a battery saver mode, and more. And with the latest update, it’s gaining even more new tricks to take on Zoom.

Google is rolling out a new update (via 9to5Google) for Meet for Android and iOS that adds some new filters and masks to lighten up your video conferencing experience. These Snapchat-like filters will allow users to turn their face into a Jellyfish, Cat, Robot, dog, and so on. The update also adds a new “Styles” section that lets you add B&W and lens flare effects. To try them out, tap on the sparkle logo that appears in the bottom right corner of your video feed.

Add cats, astronauts, jellyfish and more to your Meet calls. New filters, masks and effects are now available for Meet on Android and iOS. Try it today → https://t.co/DDSvWFxDG8 pic.twitter.com/hylhsCcUuj — Google (@Google) July 7, 2021

Many of these filters are ported from Duo, Google’s other video calling app, which rumors suggest will eventually be phased out in favor of Meet. Zoom has long offered such filters on both Android and iOS so it’s good to see Google Meet finally catching up.

The new filters and masks are rolling out to the Google Meet app for Android and iOS with the latest update. They will also be available inside the unified Gmail experience. At the time of publishing this article, they weren’t live on my phone running the Google Meet app version 2021.06.13.380686643.