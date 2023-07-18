Google Meet has been making some big strides when it comes to features this year, offering users more tools to improve the overall experience. In addition to adding 1080p video resolution, Meet has also provided a new Picture-in-Picture mode and tools that make it easier to find and apply video effects. Now the firm is testing a new feature that will let users create unique and beautiful backgrounds using AI, just by entering a prompt.

The feature was spotted by Artem Russakovskii on Twitter, with Google providing in-depth instructions on how to enable and use the feature through its own support website. It is going to be available to those that have signed up to be part of Google's Workspace Labs. As of now, participation is limited, so you'll want to check to see if it is available in your region. If you are signed up for this program, you should be able to head into Google Meet and find a Generate a background option in the Apply visual effects menu.

Source: Google

From here, you're going to be presented with the option to Enter a prompt, and users will be able to create any kind of background they desire. Google suggests adding a style or mood reference in order to get better results. Furthermore, users will be able to see different background examples created from the prompt, giving users more choices. Users will also have the flexibility of creating more samples if the ones generated are not satisfactory.

Since this is an experiment, Google is requesting feedback on the feature, in case there are any backgrounds generated that might be uncomfortable. And the company also stresses keeping any private information out of the feedback form. For the most part, this should be a fun addition to Meets, giving users the ability to inject a bit more personality into meetings with colleagues, friends, or even family.