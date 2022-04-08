Google Meet will soon remind you when you’re the last person in the room

Google has announced two new improvements coming soon to Google Meet. If you tend to attend meetings with Google Meet running in the background, it’s easy to forget to leave the meeting once it’s ended. If that is something that happens to you frequently, this upcoming feature will come in handy.

When you’re the only person in a meeting for more than five minutes, Google Meet will now show a pop-up telling you that you’re the only one here. It will give you two options: “Leave now” or “Stay in” the call. If you don’t choose an option within two minutes, Google Meet will kick you out of the ending.

“Now, when you’re the only person in a meeting for five minutes, you’ll receive a prompt asking whether you want to stay or leave the meeting. If you don’t respond after two minutes, you will automatically leave the meeting,” reads Google’s official blog post.

Empty call reminders will be enabled by default, but you’ll be able to control it from Settings > General. The feature will be available for Google Meet on desktop and iOS, with Android availability coming soon.

Next up, Google Meet is consolidating host and co-host controls in one place for a more intuitive user experience. Currently, these settings can be founded in multiple locations in the app. But now, you can find all host management features and settings under the “Host controls” menu.

Meeting exit reminders will start rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google accounts in the coming days. Meanwhile, Host management menu updates will be available to all users.

These features come just weeks after Google started rolling out Gmail’s new “integrated view.” The new layout makes it easier for Workspace users to access Gmail, Chat, Meet, and Spaces from a single screen.

Source: Google Workspace Blog