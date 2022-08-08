Google Meet meetings might soon become livelier thanks to Spotify, YouTube, and UNO integration

With the Google Meet-Duo merger now underway, Google has started work on bringing new features to its combined video calling and meeting service. According to new strings spotted in a teardown of the latest Google Meet update, the service might soon let you stream music from Spotify, watch YouTube videos, or play games like UNO during meetings.

The new strings, spotted in version 2022.07.23 of Google Meet (via 9to5Google), reveal that Google will soon introduce a couple of new features that will make meetings more interesting. These include support for Spotify, YouTube, UNO, and more. Once these new integrations roll out, meeting participants will get the option to play music and videos from Spotify and YouTube during meetings, play games like Heads Up, UNO, and Kahoot, and manage tasks using GQueues. However, these apps and games won’t integrate directly into the video call.

The strings suggest that Google Meet will integrate with the Android app for the aforementioned services and give users the option to “live share” them with other participants. On selecting the live sharing option, Google Meet will “take your call to a third-party app.” However, we don’t have the complete details on how the integration will work for all the different apps. Sadly, this integration will be limited to Google Meet on Android, and users on Google Meet for iOS or Web will not be able to participate.

9to5Google further notes that the upcoming integration seems to involve remotely controlling various players with options to pause and resume live sharing. At the moment, we don’t have any further information about the upcoming integration. But we expect to learn more in future Google Meet releases. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

Via: 9to5Google