Google Meet gains new immersive backgrounds and styles

Google Meet offers various options to customize your background. You can choose from a list of virtual backgrounds, upload your own, and even add video backgrounds. But Google isn’t stopping just there. It’s adding even more varieties and styles to make your video calls more immersive.

In a blog post, Google announced (via 9to5Google) that it’s rolling out some new immersive backgrounds and styles for Google Meet on the web. The new background differs from the existing ones in that they feature subtle animation and have different lighting and weather effects. For example, cafe and condo interiors will be available in multiple iterations, including sunny, snowy, and rainy weather. You can choose from a total of five options: Condo in the morning and night effects and Cafe with Rainy, Snowy, and Sunny effects.

Additionally, Google Meet is also gaining more stylized backgrounds and various light and color filters. You can try them out before joining a call or during the call using the effects settings panel.

The new backgrounds and styles will be rolling out to Google Workspace customers and G Suite Basic and Business users in the coming weeks. These new features are coming first to the Google Meet on the web, with no word on Android and iOS expansion. Notably, Google Meet for Android received animated backgrounds only in September, even though they were available on the web for some time now.

The new customization options come hot on the heels of Google Meet raising the participant limit for group calls. The revised limit allows Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus subscribers to host Google Meet calls with up to 50o participants.

Google Meet is also testing Live translated captions to overcome language barriers. The feature is currently in beta and lets users translate English meetings to Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German.