Google Meet gets new saver mode to help conserve data and battery

Google Meet continues to be one of the most preferred choices for hosting video and audio conference meetings. Thanks to a new update, the app will now offer a feature where it will consume less data and still control the quality of your calls on mobile, thereby consuming less battery and less power from the CPU. Google is also introducing a bunch of other features via the latest April update. These include a new mode for Chromebook users to save power, Q&A and polling features for Android devices, safety controls for education customers, and an end meeting for all on iOS.

First spotted by Android Police, these new features are rolling out to Google Meet as we speak so it might take a while before you can take advantage of them. Google mentions that the Meet saver mode can be turned on from the Settings tab and ensures that your device’s charge lasts longer. It should also help in saving your mobile data.

The new Q&A feature is also rolling out for customers with Google Workspace. This lets everyone in a meeting ask questions and it is primarily designed for education users allowing moderators or teachers to control Q&A. It will be accessible from the Activities menu under Questions in the Meet app. Similarly, participants will also be able to ask a question in this section.

Another addition is Google Polls which allows moderators to carry out voting in a video call. Once the meeting is over, the moderators get a report via email showing the poll results. There are also some new safety features for educators where they can control access to a meeting, prevent students from sending chat messages, and prevent students from presenting. Lastly, Google Meet for iOS is getting a new feature to end a meeting for all participants from an iOS device.

Last month, Google had announced the grid view option for Google Meet users on iOS, similar to the web version of the app. During the announcement, Google had shared a preview showing 8 participants at once although there was no clarification on the total number of participants that will appear in Grid View on mobile.