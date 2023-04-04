Over the past few years, most of us have grown accustomed to being on some type of online video call or meeting. While some interactions can be quite tame, only containing a few people, others can be pretty large, with more than 20 people on screen at a time. For the most part, it can get a bit confusing if you're not completely locked in, but Google's bringing a new solution to try and help users on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices, called 'speaker separation' that will bring a more immersive yet dynamic experience to all your Google Meet encounters.

Speaker separation is a setting that will be available in the option menu, allowing audio to flow from different directions depending on where the subject is on the screen. This should make it easier to locate the person who is talking, giving you a hint of sorts through new audio cues. Of course, the speakers on a Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are limited, so you can't expect the best audio quality but at least Google Meet is trying something new and interesting.

It's unclear as of now whether this feature will roll out to other Pixel or Android devices. But the roll-out for Pixel 7 devices has already started, with the new option being available to Google Workspace customers on Rapid and Scheduled Release domains. The feature will also roll out to G Suite Basic and Business customers too. While it is already live, Google does state that it will take some time for a full release, and users should expect to see it arrive to supported device over the next few weeks. If you don't see it immediately, don't be alarmed.

If curious, you can head into the Google Meet settings menu and under the Audio section, there should be an option to enable Speaker separation. Of course, this feature will also work with the device's noise cancellation feature, so you should get some great results.

Source: Google Blog