Google Meet received support for live translated captions in beta in September last year, allowing users to easily overcome language barriers in meetings. The feature rolled out widely earlier this year but only supported a few languages at launch. Users could only translate English meetings to French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, but the translation didn't work the other way around. Google has now added support for more languages, and the feature can finally translate meetings in a couple of languages to English.

Google says that Meet users can now utilize the feature to translate English calls to Japanese, Mandarin (simplified), and Swedish. In addition, users can translate calls in French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish to English. However, some of the newly supported languages are available in beta, so you might face some issues initially. Google plans to optimize performance and introduce more languages in the future.

Along with improved language support for translated captions, Google has updated the standard captions in Google Meet to cover a few additional languages. Standard captions in Google Meet are now available in Japanese, Russian, Italian, Korean, Dutch, Portuguese, and Mandarin (traditional). You can check out the full list of supported languages by heading to the Google Meet Help Center.

These changes will roll out gradually over the next few days, so you might not immediately see the newly added languages in the settings. It's also worth mentioning that translated captions will only be available for meetings organized by Google WorksApce Bussiness Standard, Bussiness Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade. On the other hand, standard captions will be available to all Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Source: Google Workspace Updates