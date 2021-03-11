Google Meet’s Grid View makes its way to iOS; coming to Android soon

Google Meet on iOS is getting support for the Grid View feature, which displays all participants in a call at once. The feature has been available on the web version of the service for quite a while now, and Google has now finally started rolling it out to the mobile versions.

Google announced this change in a recent tweet via the Google Workspace handle, which states: “Have a bigger impact on a smaller screen with #GoogleMeet tile view on your mobile devices, rolling out now on iOS and coming soon to Android!”

The tweet includes an image of Grid View in action on a mobile device, showing 8 participants at once. Like the web version, Grid View in Google Meet for mobile shows each participant’s names in the bottom left corner. It highlights participants who are speaking with a blue outline around their image and an icon in the top right corner.

While Google hasn’t clarified the total number of participants that will appear in Grid View on mobile, we believe that it will be limited to 8. That’s because the image shows that there are a total of 14 participants in the call, but only 8 are displayed. The feature will most likely switch participants displayed on the grid based on their activity.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is currently rolling out to Google Meet on iOS, and it will roll out to the Android version of the app soon. Although Google hasn’t shared an exact release timeline at the moment, we expect the Android rollout to follow in the coming days. The new Grid View support comes just weeks after Google added a green room to the video conferencing service, which lets users check their audio and video quality before joining a call.