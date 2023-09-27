Google Nest Wifi $109 $269 Save $160 This Google Nest mesh system offers 4,400 square feet of coverage and is expandable just in case you need to cover more space in the future. RIght now, it's being discounted by over $100 for a limited time. $109 at Amazon

Mesh routers are a great option if you're looking to cover a lot of space with wireless internet. This Google Nest Wifi mesh system is going to be an excellent choice if you want to eliminate dead zones in your home or office, and do so on an affordable budget.

Right now for a limited time, you're going to save over $100 on this Google mesh system that can cover up to 4400 square feet. So if this sounds like the mesh network you've been looking for, be sure to grab it while it's one sale.

As far as what makes this mesh system great its ability to expand with your needs. While 4400 square feet is quite a bit of coverage, you can always add more Nest Wifi devices to further expand the network. And if you're concerned about how many devices can connect, don't be, as this mesh network can handle up to 200 connected devices.

Of course, since this a more modern setup than traditional routers, you're going to get easy setup by using an app and can further control the way the network is used like adding parental controls, streaming restrictions, and more.

This is going to be the perfect mesh network if you're looking to create a reliable network in your home or office space. While these systems typically cost quite a bit, you're going to be getting a pretty good discount that knocks over $100 off the retail price. So be sure to pick this up while you can.