Google Messages causing severe battery drain and overheating? Here’s a temporary fix

Recent reports indicate that a bug in Google Messages is causing severe battery drain and overheating issues on Android devices. The bug occasionally leaves the camera running after you use the viewfinder feature in the attachments menu, leading to increased usage.

The attachments menu in the Google Messages app includes a handy option that lets you quickly capture and share images or videos. The option appears as a live feed from your phone’s camera in the attachment menu, and 9to5Google speculates that the bug leaves this live feed running even when you exit the Messages app.

Reddit user u/CozyMicrobe has also revealed that Android 12’s camera use indicator stays on after exiting the Messages app, confirming that the app continues to use the camera after being closed. Google is yet to acknowledge the issue, so it might be a while before the company rolls out a fix. Thankfully, a simple workaround can provide you with some temporary relief. If you don’t use the viewfinder feature in Google Messages, you can simply deny the app permission to use your phone’s camera.

To do so, tap and hold the Google Messages app icon to open the context menu and select the App info option. On the following page, tap on the Permissions option and then tap on the Camera option. Choose Don’t allow on the next screen to disable camera access, and you’re done. Since Google Messages can no longer access your device’s camera, you shouldn’t face the battery drain and overheating issues on your device.

In case you do, however, use the viewfinder feature in Google Messages, you’ll have to close the app from the recent apps menu every time you use the feature and wait for Google to roll out a fix. Or you can use an alternate text messaging app, like SMS Organizer or Textra. If you don’t like either of these, you can check out our list of the best text messaging apps on Android for a few more options.

Source: Reddit

Via: 9to5Google