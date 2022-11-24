It looks like Google is again tinkering with its Messages app, allowing users to react with the full range of available emoji. Previously, Messages allowed users to react with just a handful of emoji, and while this was good, the new update is even better.

The news comes by way of 9to5Google, which states the update is rolling out to some users in beta. It's unclear what the criteria are to get full emoji reactions, but most likely, it will just take time. As mentioned previously, Messages did have the ability to leave reactions in chat, but it was limited to a small amount of preselected emoji that included thumbs up, thumbs down, a smiley face with heart eyes, and a few more.

Now, when selecting an emoji to react, there will be an emoji face with a plus icon that, when pressed, will give users a free range to select all emoji available. At this point in time, the seven default emoji from before remain in the selection bar, and it is unknown whether this will eventually refresh to frequently used emoji or change entirely.

Google has been advancing what it can do with text messaging and, at the same time, has been calling out Apple for not adopting RCS. RCS or Rich Communication Services is a protocol that has been in the works for quite some time. It's meant to replace SMS, offering a richer experience, but it hasn't gained much traction.

This is nothing new, however, as the company has been at it for years, requesting that Apple adopt RCS, but at this point, it looks like Apple will be sticking with its own iMessage system, which some have claimed locks users into the iOS ecosystem. If you want to give Google Messages a try, be sure to download it below.

Source: 9to5Google