Google Messages and Google Podcasts get a Material You makeover

After rolling out the Material You updates for Google Keep, Drive, Duo, Photos, and Google Phone last week, Google is now rolling out a Material You refresh for the Google Messages and Google Podcasts apps. The update brings several design changes to both apps, including updated UI elements, Android 12’s Dynamic Color theming, and more.

According to 9to5Google, the Material You refresh for Google Messages is rolling out with version 9.7.032 of the app in the beta channel. It brings a new pill-shaped search bar and a rounded rectangle floating action button (FAB) to the app, both of which support Android 12’s Dynamic Color theming. However, the conversation screen remains mostly unchanged. It’s worth noting that the UI and icon shape changes in Google Messages are also available on devices running older versions of Android, but the Dynamic Color theming is limited to Android 12 devices.

(Screenshots: 9to5Google)

Google Podcasts is also receiving a Material You refresh with version 12.37 on the beta channel. The update brings a taller bottom bar with pill-shaped indicators highlighting the current tab and Dynamic Color theming for all buttons and navigation elements, the Now Playing screen, progress indicator, and top tabs. The changes are inconsistent in the current beta release, as the Search bar at the top of Explore tab remains a rounded rectangle, and there are no changes in the Library tab. But we expect Google to iron these out in an upcoming stable release.

(Screenshots: 9to5Google)

While the Material You update for Google Messages should be available widely, the one for Google Podcasts isn’t. 9to5Google reports that the changes aren’t available on all devices, but they should roll out to more users in the coming days. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as Google starts rolling out these Material You updates in the stable channel.