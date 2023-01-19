Last month, Google introduced end-to-end encrypted group chats to Google Messages. The company released the feature to all users on the beta channel earlier this month, but it was limited to groups with up to 21 users. It has now increased the limit to 100 users, allowing you to create even larger end-to-end encrypted group chats.

Currently, end-to-end encryption for group chats is still limited to Google Messages on the beta channel. However, we expect it to roll out on the stable channel in the coming weeks. Once it's available, end-to-end encryption in group chats will be enabled by default. You'll be able to check its status by tapping on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner of a group chat and selecting the Group details option.

As shown in the attached screenshot, the Group details page will show the end-to-end encryption status with a brief explainer stating, "This conversation is end-to-end encrypted" when the feature is on. You should already see this option if you're part of the Google Messages open beta program.

In addition to end-to-end encryption for group chats, Google has introduced several features to the Messages app over the last few months to get it at par with competing third-party messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp. Google rolled out support for new emoji reactions last month and announced that it would soon allow users to react to RCS messages with any emoji earlier this month. Google has already started testing the feature with a few users, and it should arrive on your device in the coming weeks.

Do you use Google Messages for group chats? Are you looking forward to getting end-to-end encryption for group chats on the platform? Let us know in the comments below.