Google Messages preps Gmail-like “nudges” to remind you to reply to important texts

Back in 2018, Google added a “nudges” feature in Gmail that reminds you to follow up on emails the service thinks are important. We have spotted evidence that Google is planning to add a similar feature in the Google Messages app for Android.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

The Google Messages app version 9.5 beta recently rolled out on the Google Play Store, and it includes new strings for the upcoming “nudges” feature that Google plans to add to its messaging app. We decompiled the APK and found the following strings, which clearly describe how the feature will work.

<string name="nudge_continuation_enabled_pref_key">nudge_continuation_enabled</string> <string name="nudge_continuation_enabled_pref_summary">Messages you might need to follow up on will appear at the top of your inbox</string> <string name="nudge_continuation_enabled_pref_title">Suggest messages to follow up on</string> <string name="nudge_learn_more_info_text">%1$s about nudges</string> <string name="nudge_learn_more_pref_key">nudge_learn_more</string> <string name="nudge_reply_enabled_pref_key">nudge_reply_enabled</string> <string name="nudge_reply_enabled_pref_summary">Messages you might have forgotten to respond to will appear at the top of your inbox</string> <string name="nudge_reply_enabled_pref_title">Suggest messages to reply to</string> <string name="nudge_settings_page_title">Nudges</string> <string name="nudge_settings_parent_pref">nudge_settings_parent</string>

Once you enable “Nudges,” the app will automatically display “messages you might have forgotten to respond to” at the top of your inbox. Similarly, the app will also draw your attention to ”messages you might need to follow up on.”

The attached screenshot below shows what the settings page for “Nudges” will look like upon release:

The Messages app already lets you manually set a reminder to respond to a text you think is important, but it’ll be nice to have an automated system as well.

Note that the “nudges” feature hasn’t started rolling out to users yet. We don’t know when Google plans to make it public. Assuming Google doesn’t scrap it, the feature will most likely first arrive on the beta channel before making its way to everyone. If you want to be one of the first to try it out when it becomes available, you can join the beta program for Messages.

Google Messages has picked up several new features in the last couple of months, such as the ability to star important messages, AI-powered message sorting, auto OTP deletion, and so on.