The iPhone 14 series is currently the only phone that supports satellite connectivity, but Google is working on similar capabilities with Android 14. The Mountain View tech giant has recently been spotted working on UI elements for conversations over satellite in the Google Messages app, showing us what the interface looks like.

X (formerly Twitter) user Neïl Rahmouni first spotted the interface of emergency communication in the Google Messages app, but he also clarified that "the functionality isn't even present yet". Google Messages is currently the only Android messaging app that is known to be working on satellite connectivity support. But that could be because Google hasn't made satellite communications APIs available for third-party apps, as pointed out by journalist and code sleuth Mishaal Rahman earlier this month.

Support for satellite connectivity in Android phones will help users send text messages in emergency situations like a natural disaster, a power outage, or anything that disrupts the cellular network. Although not a replacement for cellular communications, there are reports of emergency SOS via satellite saving lives where there is no cellular connectivity. So far, it has only come to the rescue for people with iPhone 14.

When support for satellite connectivity comes to Android, you'll be able to use the Google Messages app to send emergency SOS over a satellite connection, assuming Google won't ditch its existing plans and start working on a new messaging app specifically for communications over satellite. However, it'll be interesting to see if Google makes satellite communications APIs available to third-party apps, and if that happens, whether the best third-party messaging apps for Android will also allow you to text emergency services via satellite connection using your Android phone.

However, it's worth pointing out that satellite connectivity support in Android 14 won't be enough for you to take advantage of the feature. Firstly, phones need hardware support to communicate over satellite, which most phones don't currently have. Plus, in some countries, satellite phones are restricted or completely banned, so you may be out of luck entirely.