Google Messages now lets you star messages so you can find important texts

In an APK teardown of the Google Messages app last month, we learned that Google was working on adding a new feature that would allow users to star specific messages in chats. Google formally announced this feature this month. And now it’s finally rolling out to users on the stable version.

WhatsApp and Telegram have long offered the ability to star messages, and Google Message is finally catching up. When you come across a message that you want to refer back to in the near future, Messages now lets you add a star badge to it so you can get straight to that message without having to scroll through a pile of old texts. When you long-press on the message, and you’ll see a star icon appear at the top alongside copy and delete options.

There’s also a new “Starred” category in the search bar that lets you filter all starred messages.

Another feature that’s rolling out to Google Messages users is pinned conversations. We also spotted this in our APK teardown last month, and it’s now rolling out to some users in the latest beta version. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to pin important conversations at the top, so they don’t get buried deep down as you receive other new messages.

Pinned conversations hasn’t been announced by Google yet, but we first spotted it rolling out to users earlier this month, and a few more users have tipped us it’s now available for them.

The ability to star messages is rolling out in the latest version of the Messages app. Meanwhile, the pinned conversations feature is currently being tested with some beta users. You can try your luck by joining the beta program from the Google Play Store.

Google Messages also recently gained AI-powered message sorting and auto OTP deletion features. However, these features are currently only available to Indian users.