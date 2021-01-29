Google Messages can now suggest adding a calendar event when you’re texting

Google appears to be adding more contextual suggestions when chatting through its stock Messages app. The app already offers Assistant recommendations and smart replies, and the newest feature is geared toward productivity.

According to Android Police, Google Messages now suggests adding a calendar event when chatting with friends or family (or co-workers). The new suggestions are made when one user proposes a time and date to meet. The screenshots below show a button will appear to create a new event.

Images via Android Police

You can start seeing these suggestions by enabling “Suggested actions” in Messages, which is in your phone’s settings. Once you press on the “create event” button, Google Calendar will popup with information pre-filled. The event will also feature a small note saying, “This event was created from a message.”

Android Police said there are other new suggested actions appearing in Messages, but they don’t appear to work consistently. One apparent suggestion could allow users to quickly start a video call when the app recognizes the words “video call.” There’s another suggested action that will search GIFs based on certain key words.

The new suggestions are allegedly showing up for some people on Messages version 7.2.203 and 7.2.204 beta. Unfortunately, the new features don’t appear to be available to everyone, even if you’re using the versions listed above.

Google has been rolling out cool new features to Messages over the past few months. The company recently started rolling out a feature that lets your categorize your conversations, while it also began testing a scheduling option. The latter feature essentially works like scheduling an email, and will let you send a message at a specified time.

Meanwhile, Google Messages has also begun showing emoji chat reactions for RCS conversations, so there are plenty of new features to make the platform more exciting to use.