Google Messages gets a unified emoji, GIFs, and sticker menu

When you message friends and family, how much are you actually texting versus sending emoji, stickers, and GIFs? The way we communicate has evolved, and to accommodate our changing habits, Google is rolling out a unified emoji, GIFs, and sticker menu in Google Messages.

9to5Google uncovered the newly redesigned menu in Google Messages, which now places emoji, GIFs, and stickers under the same screen. Before, these media types were separated by a completely different menu. The pictures below illustrate what the changes look like.

The new unified menu is on the left. Images: 9to5google

Going forward, when you press the emoji button next to the microphone, you’ll see options for emoji, GIFs, and stickers. There’s also a search bar so you can search through the media type you want to send. Trust me, being able to search through emoji makes finding the one you want to send so much easier.

Additionally, Google Messages is also cleaning up the menu that’s found by pressing the “+” button. The menu is now shorter now that options for GIFs and stickers have been removed. There are still shortcuts for sharing your location, attaching files, and searching local businesses, but there are now custom icons for restaurants, movies, and weather. It’s a small change, but the design looks a lot cleaner rather than having the generic Google Assistant logo over every option.

Image: 9to5Google

Otherwise, the functionality of Google Messages isn’t changing. The new tweaked design makes sense. Why separate different types of media when most of use are communicating primarily through emoji, GIFs, and stickers. It might take a few days for people to get used to the change, but you should be sharing Spongebob GIFs with friends and family in no time at all.

The redesigned menu arrives after we spotted Google testing a new split-screen view for Messages on tablets. 9to5Google said the new unified menu in Google Messages is available in version 8.0, which should be rolling out to Android users beginning today.