Google Messages gets updated with a new icon and a wealth of new features

Of course, it is no surprise that Google is pushing Rich Communication Services (RCS). The firm first added RCS support to its Messages app in 2018 and has been championing the cause ever since. The push for RCS has become somewhat of its battle cry over the past few years, as Google has repeatedly challenged Apple to adopt the service as part of its messaging platform. As part of its latest update to Messages, Google is delivering more RCS goodness and also bringing an array of new features that will undoubtedly be useful for its users.

While it hasn’t won the battle against Apple yet, the company has worked to make communication between Android and iOS as seamless as possible. Earlier in the year, Messages delivered emoji reactions from iPhone users. Now, it will also let Android users react to messages using emojis. Furthermore, Reminders will be part of Messages from now on, sending you notices on days you might have forgotten about important events, ensuring that you adhere to your calendar of events.

Additionally, YouTube will now be better integrated, allowing users to watch videos within the chat window whenever a link to the service is sent. This will keep users in chat and avoid moving from app to app. To keep things better organized in conversations, Messages will now be able to allow individual responses to specific messages. It will also now ask users to favorite messages that contain vital information like addresses, codes, and phone numbers.

Furthermore, it will now also recognize phrases asking for other forms of communication and will suggest setting up a video call through Google Meet. Additionally, some countries will get an experimental feature, allowing instant communication with a business through Messages when the establishment is found using Google Search or Maps. Of course, you can use more than just your phone to communicate, as Messages is compatible with your web browser, Chrome, Chromebooks, and even the newly released Pixel Watch.

Also, as an added incentive, Google has partnered with United Airlines to offer free messaging on United flights as long as you have RCS enabled. The service will be available for most carriers starting this fall. If all of that wasn’t enough, Google will update the app icon, bringing it in line with its other products. At the same time, it will also update its Phone and Contacts apps. If you haven’t yet, check out the Messages app and experience the new benefits.

Source: Google Blog