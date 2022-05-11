Multisearch near me will let you search locally for anything you see or type

Last month Google rolled out a new feature to the Google Search app on mobile: multisearch, which lets you search using images and text at the same time through Google Lens. Today at Google I/O 2022, the company announced a new capability for multisearch that will make it easier to search for local information.

As Google explains, when searching for a dish or an object using Google Lens, you’ll be able to add “near me” in the search bar to get local results. “Just take a picture or long-press on what you see online and add “near me” to find what you need from the millions of local businesses,“ said Prabhakar Raghwan, SVP, Google. Multisearch near me will work for everything from food dishes, restaurants, apparel, etc.

We recently launched multisearch in the Google app, which lets you search by taking a photo and asking a question at the same time. Later this year, you’ll be able to take a picture or screenshot and add “near me” to get local results. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/F2kl0m9nYt — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Google says multisearch near me will be available globally later this year in English and will expand to more languages over time.