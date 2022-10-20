You can now customize your ad preferences in Google’s My Ad Center

At its I/O developer conference this May, Google announced a new feature to help users easily customize their Search, Discover, and YouTube ad preferences. At the time, the company gave us a glimpse of the ‘My Ad Center’ feature and said it would roll out to users towards the end of the year. According to recent reports, the feature has started rolling out to users globally.

You can access the new ‘My Ad Center’ by selecting the three-dot menu that appears in ads on Search, Discover, and YouTube. The feature gives you access to a ‘Customize Ads’ tab to let you personalize the ads you see based on topics and brands. It even lets you choose if you want to see ads related to “Sensitive” topics like alcohol, gambling, dating, etc. Furthermore, the My Ads Center lets you disable personalized ads entirely. However, that will result in you seeing more irrelevant ads in Search, Discover, and YouTube.

My Ad Center’s ‘May Ads’ tab shows you a carousel of recent ads to help you review them, while the ‘Manage Privacy’ tab lets you enable or disable demographic data like age, relationship status, and education to limit Google from using these metrics to personalize the ads you see. The Privacy tab also lets you enable or disable activity that Google uses to personalize ads, like Web & App Activity, YouTube history, and Areas where you’ve used Google.

While Search Engine Land reports that My Ad Center has started rolling out to users globally, we don’t see it on any of our devices. This leads us to believe that Google could be rolling it out in a staged fashion, and it might take a few days to reach all users.

Do you have access to Google’s new My Ad Center on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: Search Engine Land