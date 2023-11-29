Google Nest Wifi Pro $280 $400 Save $120 This is a set that is comprised of three Wi-Fi routers that can provide up to 6600 square feet of fast, reliable coverage. Best of all, it's now on sale for a limited time, knocking $120 off its original retail price. $280 at Amazon

There are a lot of great mesh routers available but most of them can cost quite a bit. Thankfully, there are some great deals out there on solid offerings. With that said, the Google Nest Wifi Pro is now on sale, knocking $120 off its original retail price. That means, for a limited time, you can save 30% off on this model, which is a fantastic price.

What's great about the Google Nest Wifi Pro?

A mesh network can make a huge difference if you're looking to cover a lot of space. While traditional routers just work from one point, a mesh system spreads the signal through multiple points and even offers room for expansion with add-on devices. Now, as far as this system goes, you're getting the power of Wi-Fi 6E with three devices with support for three bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz.

You get impressive speeds and coverage with this model, with three Wi-Fi routers that can cover up to a total of 6600 square feet. Naturally, you also get smart software that can prioritize network data when necessary, like for video calls, and it can also monitor itself just in case the network has any issues that need to be corrected.

The device also has automatic updates that can bring new features and improve security. You can also use an app to control the network and easily make changes to the settings. Of course, if you have smart devices in your home or office, you can always control these products using the Google Nest Wifi Pro.

While it isn't the cheapest Wi-Fi solution, it certainly provides a lot of power and convenience at a great price. So if you've been looking to take your wireless network to the next level, the Google Nest Wifi Pro is going to be a great option that is now on sale for a limited time.