There's honestly no better time to jump into the smart home game than Black Friday. That's no less true this year, which has seen an absolute truckload of smart home deals. Some of the best have been on Google's excellent Nest range of devices, but they're about to wrap up with Black Friday deals coming to a close soon.

Whether you're a first-time smart home buyer, or a connoisseur looking to add some more smarts to your setup, here's a look at a few Nest devices we'd recommend snagging before Black Friday is in the books for 2022.

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Hub Max Google Nest Hub Max $164 $230 Save $66 Google's Nest Hub Max is the premier part of Google's smart home lineup for a reason. This display is an excellent counter or bedside companion thanks to its ability to call up videos or play music through its great set of speakers on board. And for $66 off its usual price, this is the best deal you're bound to find over the holidays. $164 at Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub Max is the king of the Nest lineup. With a 10-inch screen and an excellent set of speakers, the Nest Hub Max works great as a countertop device to take video calls, watch YouTube clips, and just tap into the power of Google Assistant for help. You can easily set it up to be a digital picture frame when it’s not being used, and auto-framing during calls will make sure you’re looking great.

Because Nest can hook into all of your smart home devices, you’ll also be able to quickly pull up camera feeds, control your thermostat, or turn lights off and on. For $66 off, this is a great deal on a great device.

Google Nest Hub 7"

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $50 $100 Save $50 The Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) sports a 7-inch screen, making it quite a bit smaller than its Max sibling. However, you still get all of the same Google smarts and capabilities wrapped up in that smaller package. For $50, it's a must-have. $50 at Best Buy

If the Google Nest Hub Max is a bit too large for your liking, then the regular Nest Hub is where it's at. This is the second generation Nest Hub, so it has updated internals to keep things speedy. It also sports a 7-inch screen, making it quite a bit smaller than the 10-inch screen on the Nest Hub Max.

Otherwise, you get most of the same major features that come with the Nest Hub Max, just without the built-in camera. That includes smart home voice controls, the ability Google Assistant at the ready, and the ability to watch videos from major streaming services. Nest Hub even comes with a sleep sensing feature when set up on your bedside table, helping you keep track of how long you sleep each night automatically.

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 The Google Nest Audio is the smart speaker companion to the rest of the Nest lineup. It's built with some seriously good audio quality in mind while giving you some of the same features as the Nest Hub and Hub Max, just without a screen. For $50, this is an excellent alternative to pricier smart speakers. $50 at Best Buy

Last, but definitely not least, is the Google Nest Audio. This is the biggest smart speaker in the Nest lineup, offering some truly booming audio quality. What's more, at $50, it's practically a steal for how good it sounds.

Though it's missing the screen that you get with the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, you still get all the same Google AI smarts here. Google Assistant can answer practically any question you have, set timers, and control all your smart home devices. It also hooks into any of the major music streaming and podcast services so you can queue up some tunes with just your voice.