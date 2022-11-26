We've seen a ton of great Black Friday deals for the home this weekend, but one thing many people forget to upgrade is their Wi-Fi network. Sure, you can grab a cheap router and make do, but why not upgrade to a mesh Wi-Fi system and finally get rid of those dead spots in your house?

Mesh Wi-Fi works by combining multiple nodes with a main router, blanketing your home in a strong signal. Unlike a traditional range extender, there's no need for multiple network names and switching between profiles as you move throughout your house. If this is indeed the upgrade you've been waiting for, Google's Nest products have been deeply discounted at Amazon for Black Friday.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router and 2 Points

Looking to kick things off with all you need for a full mesh Wi-Fi system? This three-pack from Google Nest includes a main router and two extra Nest points that communicate seamlessly with the router. It provides a strong dual-band signal for all of your devices around the home, with up to 5,400 square feet of coverage when optimally set up. Each piece includes a couple of Ethernet ports for connecting wired devices. Google Assistant is baked in, with each node acting as a smart speaker that can play music and control other devices on the network.

Nest Wifi router and point Google Nest Wi-Fi Tons of coverage $180 $349 Save $169 This three-pack of Google Nest Wi-Fi includes a main Nest router and two extra Nest point to place around your house to eliminate signal weak points. It boasts coverage up to 5,400 square feet and can handle more devices than you'll (likely) ever have in your house. It's been slashed by 48% at Amazon for Black Friday, bringing the total price down to $180. $180 at Amazon

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router and 1 Point

If you don't have quite as much space to cover with a Wi-Fi signal, this super affordable bundle might be the right answer. You get the same base router, this time with just one extra Nest point to place elsewhere in the house. That's enough for about 3,800 square feet of coverage, with all the same bonuses like Google Assistant and one network name. This bundle is currently enjoying a deep discount at Amazon for Black Friday; it's just $99, down from $269. That's hard to beat.

Nest Wifi router and point Google Nest Wi-Fi Less coverage but a way better price $99 $269 Save $170 This two-pack of Google Nest Wi-Fi includes a main router and one extra Nest point, making it better for smaller homes with up to 3,800 square feet of coverage. It's super affordable for Black Friday, with the total price down to just $99 from the regular $269. $99 at Amazon

If you haven't yet picked up any new hardware to add to your new mesh Wi-Fi network, be sure to have a look at our roundup of the best Black Friday computer and laptop deals.