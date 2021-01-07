Google discontinues the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor but is making new Nest security cameras

Google will release a new line of security cameras this year, the company has confirmed. The company confirmed the news after selling out of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor on the Google Store.

The Nest Cam lineup currently consists of 4 different models. The IQ Outdoor was the most expensive of the 4 at a price of $399. It featured an 8MP image sensor, up to 1080p video capture at 30fps, 130° field-of-view, 850nm infrared LEDs for night vision, a speaker and microphones for two-way audio, and support for Google’s smart features including Supersight close-up tracking and familiar face alerts. With a Nest Aware subscription, you can store event video history, set up intelligent sound alerts, activity zones, and share clips.

Although the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is sold out on the Google Store, Google confirmed to 9to5Google that existing owners will receive “ongoing feature support, software fixes, and critical security updates.” The product first launched in June of 2017, but given the work that homeowners had to do to equip their homes with one or more security cameras, it’s important that Google provides continued support.

For users who are interested in picking up a Nest Cam, the regular model is still on sale, though it’s probably better to wait for the new products that Google has in store. In a statement to 9to5Google, the company confirmed that it will “keep investing in new innovations” such as a “new lineup of security cameras for 2021.” We don’t have any details on what the new security cameras will be capable of, but it’ll be interesting to see how Google will apply its advancements in machine learning and image processing to power new smart features in the 2021 Nest Cam lineup.