Google unveils new battery-powered Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell

Yesterday we learned that Google was gearing up to launch new Nest security cameras and doorbells. Well, today, the Mountain View giant has officially unveiled them. The newly announced Nest lineup includes the Google Nest Cam (battery), Nest Cam with floodlight, the 2nd gen wired Nest Cam, and Nest Doorbell (battery).

Nest Cam (battery)

The Nest Cam (battery) is Google’s first battery-powered security camera, and it can be used indoors and outdoors. It comes with a 2MP camera with a 130-degree field-of-view, up to 6x digital zoom, 1080p 30FPS video recording, and support for night vision with HDR. Google says the device is made with recycled materials and has an IP57 rating. The new Nest Cam model also comes with an improved TPU chip that offers improved detection of people, animals, and packages. The Nest Cam (battery) has a 6mAh lithium-ion battery and comes with a magnetic base. You can also hook it up with a wire (sold separately).

Nest Cam (wired)

The wired Nest Cam shares many design traits with the Nest Cam IQ. In terms of hardware, it’s quite similar to the battery-powered Nest Cam, offering 1080p 30FPS footage, night vision, new TPU chip, but drops IP57 rating and magnetic base for a cheaper price tag.

Nest Cam with floodlight

The Nest Cam with Floodlight combines the wired Nest Cam with two lights. Similar to other Nest devices announced today, it also has a local storage fallback and can record and up to 1 hour of events on-device.

Nest Doorbell (battery)

Finally, the new Nest Doorbell (battery) joins the existing Nest Hello as a wireless option. Apart from packing a modern design, the new doorbell also has an improved camera, offering a wider 145-degree field of view, a 3:4 aspect ratio, up to 6x digital zoom, and night vision up to 10 feet. The new Nest Doorbell (battery) also packs an upgraded TPU chip for better recognition of familiar faces and can store up to 3 hours of video history on-device, IP57 rating, and two-way audio with noise cancellation. As the name implies, the Nest Doorbell (battery) has a built-in rechargeable battery.

Pricing and Availability

The battery-powered Nest Cam ($180) and Nest Doorbell ($180) are open for pre-orders starting today, with sales kicking off from August 24. Meanwhile, the wired Nest Cam ($100) and Nest Cam with floodlight ($280) “are coming soon.” For information, check out Google’s official blog post.