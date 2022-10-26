Google Nest users have been asking for a web experience for quite some time. While there was a ray of hope last year through a Reddit thread, it looks like the time has finally arrived, with Google posting on its Nest Community Blog that it's going to start rolling out a web interface starting this week.

Nest owners will be able to visit home.google.com to view their Nest cameras, and doorbell feeds on the web. If you've never owned a smart security camera or doorbell, these types of products are generally set up using an app. This app becomes the central hub for products. It can be used to monitor, change settings, review footage, and update devices with over-the-air updates. While it's great and convenient, sometimes you don't want to have to use an app just to see what's going on at home, in the office, or anywhere else. Other times, you don't have access to the app to check things out. That's when logging into a website just to check things quickly becomes convenient.

Using the web interface, users will be able to watch live views in full-screen mode, zoom in to see details, view the statuses of their cameras, and more. Furthermore, users will have some control over their devices over the web interface, like being able to turn cameras on and off and wake up a battery camera. As far as what kind of devices are supported, the web interface will currently be available for the Nest Cam, Nest Cam with floodlight, Nest Doorbell, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor, and both Nest Cam IQs.

While the web interface is rolling out, Google stated that it would be in preview, meaning that it will continue to evolve the interface over time. That also means that users will be able to leave feedback, which Google is encouraging.

