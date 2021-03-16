Google Nest Hub 2 leak confirms the presence of a Soli sensor

It seems like US retailers have a tough time keeping upcoming Google devices a secret. Last year, Walmart prematurely stocked the Nest Audio smart speaker in some of its stores before Google’s official announcement. Now, B&H Photo has listed the upcoming Nest Hub 2 on its website, even though we haven’t heard anything from Google about the next-gen smart display.

The B&H Photo listing of the Nest Hub 2 (via Android Police) sadly doesn’t include any images of the upcoming smart display, but it does offer some crucial information about its specifications and pricing. As you can see in the attached screenshot, the Google Nest Hub 2 will feature a 7-inch WSVGA display (1024 x 600) and a three far-field microphone array. The smart display will retail for $99.99 and it will be available in four color variants — Chalk, Charcoal, Mist, and Sand.

The listing further reveals that the Google Nest Hub 2 will feature a physical mic off switch, an Ambient EQ light sensor, and a temperature sensor. As seen in previous leaks, the smart display will also feature a Soli sensor that will enable various new features. While the listing doesn’t mention any of these features, recent reports suggest that it may facilitate presence detection like on the Nest Thermostat.

As far as audio output is concerned, the Nest Hub 2 might be a minor downgrade compared to the original Nest Hub. According to the listing, the device will pack a slightly bigger 43.5mm primary driver, but it won’t include the passive radiators found on its predecessor. Although the listing doesn’t mention any other changes, the Nest Hub 2 may also come with some processing upgrades and other smart features.

At the moment, we have received no word from Google regarding the official launch. However, since the listing states that the Google Nest Hub 2 will be available for pre-order starting March 30, we expect Google to make an announcement in the coming weeks. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the upcoming smart display.

Featured image: Google Nest Hub