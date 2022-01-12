Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is now available in India

While Google isn’t very keen on launching a lot of its products (read Pixel 6) in India, the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen has finally made its way to the country, almost a year after the global launch. The Nest Hub 2nd Gen replaces the older Nest Hub and comes with minor improvements including a better speaker and an additional mic for better voice recognition. Google has priced the Nest Hub 2nd Gen at ₹7,999 in India with an introductory offer that also lets you pick up a Nest Mini by just paying ₹1 extra with the smart display.

The Google Nest Hub Gen 2 has a floating aesthetic that makes it seem like the display is resting without any support. However, it’s mounted to the base which also houses a speaker that Google claims has up to 50% more bass compared to the last-gen Nest Hub. You can get the Nest Hub 2nd Gen in two color options — Chalk, which is more like a grayish hue, and Charcoal which is darker and closer to black. You can pick the color based on whichever matches the aesthetic of your setup.

Along with better speakers, Google has also added a third microphone in the Nest Hub 2nd Gen to aid with better voice detection. You should now be able to trigger the assistant from a farther distance and it should be more responsive than it was on the original Nest Hub. These are the two main improvements highlighted by Google. The global version of the Nest Hub 2nd Gen has Soli sensors for things like sleep tracking and gestures, but Google hasn’t mentioned any of that for India. This is probably due to some certification issues which is why the Pixel 4 didn’t make its way to India either.

The rest of the features are quite generic. You can play songs from your favorite streaming services, watch videos and shows on the display via YouTube and Netflix, control your smart home devices, and get your queries answered by Google Assistant. As mentioned earlier, the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen has been launched in India for a price of ₹7,999 and will be sold via Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital. If you purchase the new Nest Hub before 26 January 2022, you can get a Nest Mini for just ₹1 with the device.