Make your home smarter with Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen for just $50

Smart speakers have become quite popular recently. This is because they serve two important purposes — you can use them as a speaker to listen to songs or hook them up with your TV or existing audio devices for an improved experience. And of course, they come with a built-in assistant to answer your queries and control connected devices. If you haven’t experienced a smart speaker or don’t own one yet, now is the time to pick one up! Thanks to Black Friday sales, the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is down to just $50, half of its original MSRP.

The Nest Hub 2nd Gen is a good and reliable smart speaker that has impressive sound output. If you have a medium-sized room, the volume is loud enough to feel the thump along with ample clarity. The device can be used as a standalone speaker integrated with Google Assistant, or you can connect it to other, better speakers and use it as a hub to control the content. Since it also comes with a display, you can view content on it too. Fire up a YouTube video or watch your favorite show on Netflix right from the Nest Hub itself without needing a smartphone or a TV. If you have a Nest doorbell, you can also view the video feed directly on the Nest Hub’s display.

Having Google Assistant on board means that you also get smart functionality like the ability to control your lights or other connected devices in your home or office. You can control your thermostat directly from the speaker which makes things around you a lot more convenient. You can also use it as a digital photo frame or an alarm clock next to your bedside table.

