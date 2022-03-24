Google reportedly working on new Nest Hub with detachable tablet

The Google Nest Hub is Google’s main smart display. It’s powered by Google Assistant, and you can stream music, play podcasts, get the weather, make calls on Duo, and much more. The Nest Hub’s screen means you can stream content from YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and select other services using just your voice. You can also Cast audio content from your phone, and most videos can be too. According to a new report from 9to5Google, Google is apparently working on a successor to the Nest Hub with a detachable tablet.

According to the report, Google’s next Nest Hub is essentially a tablet that can be docked for a traditional smart home device. The base may also act as a speaker that can also charge the device. We’ve seen other companies toy with similar form-factors, as Lenovo has played with a similar idea in releasing the Smart Tab M10. That tablet comes with a smart charging station that holds it upright while charging and will turn it into a smart speaker with a screen. It can pick up a voice across the room, with a dual microphone setup and a dedicated signaling chip for processing information from both.

Currently, 9to5Google reports that it’s hearing of a 2022 launch period for the new Nest Hub tablet from its sources. It’s unclear what operating system will power the new Nest Hub as if it’s designed to also be a tablet that can be used away from the dock, it’s possible that Google may want to use another operating system. The most recent Nest Hub was updated to Fuchsia OS in August of last year, after previously running Cast OS, a Linux-based operating system. It was an entirely under-the-hood change, as nothing visual was changed.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye out and see if any more information comes out about an upcoming Nest Hub device. If Google is turning it into a tablet, it’ll be interesting to see how the company approaches the operating system situation.

