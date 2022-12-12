If you want to get started on building a smart home, you need a hub to control it all, and the Google Nest is an ideal candidate for this position. Even better is the fact that you can now get the Google Nest Hub at half the price, which sends us back to Black Friday price levels, which means it will cost you $50.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $49.99 $99.99 Save $50 Google's Nest Hub is a great device to rule all smart home gadgets in your home. At $50, this is a great purchase that gives you instant access to Google Assistant. $49.99 at Best Buy

Google Nest goes hand in hand with the Google Home app, where you can hook up all your smart devices, interlink apps from various other brands, set up your favorite music streaming app, and so on.

Then, once you plug in the Google Nest, all you have to do is ask it to play your favorite band on Spotify, for instance. With the holidays just around the corner, you can even get it to play that Mariah song everyone "loves" to hear around the holidays. Just joking. Unless...

The smart photo gallery

We know, we know - you can control your smart light bulbs, you can ask Google Assistant to pluck up interesting things you want to find out about from the internet, set reminders, start timers, and so on. Cool, we know. But did you know you can display all your Google Photos pics, too?

Yes, you can! Not only that, but you can choose exactly which photos get shown. Do you have your child and spouse tagged on Photos? Mark those up, and they'll go up. Do you want to see pics of your pets instead? Make sure to mark those tags, and you'll only see those. They'll act as a screensaver that features all your favorite people (or pets).

Even better, you can share the pictures with your loved ones. So get one of these $50 Google Nest hubs for your family members, so you can all enjoy the holiday photos.

If you're bored, you can even play some games, like Guess the Drawing, Song Quiz, and other trivia.

At $50, the Google Nest Hub is a must-have in anyone's home. Whether you want it just so you can say "Ok Google, turn off the lights" and "Turn on the TV," or you want to turn it into an awesome smart photo frame, it doesn't really matter because it's still a great purchase.