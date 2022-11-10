The Google Home and Nest series of products haven't been updated in quite some time, but that doesn't mean they're bad products. The Nest Mini, or Home Mini as it was called when originally released, was Google's first affordable smart speaker. Despite it being out for a few years now and getting a refresh in 2019 as the Nest Mini, it still remains a great product thanks to its simple design and small size. For a limited time, this Nest Mini two-pack is on sale, costing just $34.98, which is a savings of 65 percent off of its retail price.

The Nest Mini is compact, coming in at just 3.85-inches wide and 1.65-inches deep. It has a single speaker and is powered by a quad-core processor. It features a microphone for voice commands, an LED array to show that it is processing commands, and a touch-sensitive panel on the top that can be used to raise and lower the volume of the speaker.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) The Google Nest Mini is an entry-level Assistant-powered smart speaker that packs quite a punch, and a pair could be yours for just $35 today. View at Best Buy

The speaker does rely on a connection from your phone but once connected it can take advantage of most music and audio streaming apps like YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and more. What makes the speaker convenient, though, is its ability to pick up voice commands. You can tell the Google Nest Mini to "set a timer" or play a playlist, and it will be able to do it without issue. If set up with other smart devices, it also can become your hub for controlling your home.

Best of all, since it has been out for quite some time, there are plenty of fun accessories that you can purchase for it. If you were looking to grab a smart speaker, this is the best budget Google Assistant speaker that you can buy, and now that it is even cheaper, it's a must-have. Be sure to head to the link to get your pair of speakers, which normally cost around $100, but now will only cost you $34.98.