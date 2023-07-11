Prime Day is upon us, and like every other year, there are some impressive deals to be had. If you're looking to upgrade your smart home with some Google Nest products, then this is definitely the place that you should start with some of the lowest prices to date.

Nest WiFi 6 Pro - Three Pack

Looking to build a WiFi mesh network? I built one in my apartment with Nest WiFi hubs, and it's one of the best upgrades I ever made. It basically lets you expand your entire Wi-Fi network throughout your home without any quality loss, as your phone (or any other device) will connect to whichever one has the best signal at any given time without you needing to do anything.

If you like the sound of that, you can now get a three-pack of Nest WiFi hubs for Prime Day at just $299, down from $399. That's a 33% saving on one of the best mesh routers available and means you are essentially getting one for free, especially given that one on its own costs $199.

Nest WiFi Pro - Three $300 $400 Save $100 Google's three-pack of Nest WiFi Pro hubs will make it easy to build the best possible mesh network throughout your home. With WiFi 6E support too, you'll get blazing-fast network speeds right out of the box. $300 at Amazon

Google Nest Doorbell

Want to keep an eye out for what's happening outside your home? Pick up a Google Nest Doorbell for an all-time low price of $119.99 and be able to do just that. It can tell you when something is outside your home and even tell you if it thinks it's a person, package, animal, or vehicle, and alert you to them. There is also three hours' worth of free event history in the Google Home app that you can access, and this can be extended for longer with a Nest Aware subscription.

Google Nest Doorbell $120 $180 Save $60 Google's Nest Doorbell can watch over the front entrance to your home, and even alert you when something (or someone) is outside. $120 at Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat

If you're looking to control the temperature of your home, Google's Nest Thermostat can help you save energy and be more comfortable. It's down to $84.99, an all-time low for this particular product on Amazon, and it's very much worth picking up. One particular use case is to have it cooling down your home while you're out or to have it heating up your home when you're on your way back. It has HVAC monitoring, too, for tracking your energy consumption and spotting anything that doesn't look right.

Google Nest Thermostat $85 $130 Save $45 Picking up a smart thermostat can help you both save energy and be comfortable, leading to a better, happier smart home. $85 at Amazon

Google Nest Security Cam (Wired)

If you want to protect the outside (or the inside) of your home, a Google Nest Security Camera is a good addition to improve your home's security instantly. Like the Nest Doorbell, it can identify if something is a person, animal, or vehicle and can send an alert to the Google Home app to tell you when someone is at the door. There's night vision, too, and three-hour video storage available for free or longer with a Nest Aware subscription.

Google Nest Security Camera $70 $100 Save $30 The Google Nest Security Cam is a boost to your home's security and can integrate with the rest of your Nest products. It's a must-have for anyone who wants to upgrade their security. $70 at Amazon

Where to start

If you're not sure where to start, my personal first step would be to pick up the Nest WiFi mesh system. It's the best way to instantly improve your Wi-Fi experience if you find that your connection becomes flaky in the outer areas of your home furthest from the router. Otherwise, if you receive a lot of packages especially, the Nest Doorbell might well be worth picking up too, and grabbing a Nest Security Cam can help you to keep an eye on the rest of your house — in or out.