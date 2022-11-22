That Google Nest thermostat you've been eyeing all year is finally come down in price, knocking $40 off its retail price.

Google Nest Thermostat Google Nest Thermostat At $90, the Nest Thermostat is a great deal. If you're looking to turn your home into a smart home, a smart thermostat is a sound purchase. See at Best Buy

With just a few days to go before Black Friday, the deals are coming in at an alarming rate, giving us plenty of discounts on the things we've been eyeing throughout the year. I've been wanting to make your home just a little smarter, this Nest Thermostat could be just the thing.

The Nest Thermostat has been around for some years, but this latest version is sleek and easy to install. A typical installation should take around 30 minutes, and from there, you'll have full control of your new Nest Thermostat from the Android or iOS app on your smartphone, tablet, or other compatible product. What makes the Nest Thermostat great is that you can set it on a schedule or have it adjust the room's temperature depending on the weather.

In addition, this thermostat is compatible with the Google Home app, making it easy to find all your connected devices in one place. Furthermore, you can control the Nest Thermostat using voice commands if you have a compatible smart speaker. For the most part, this is an incredible way to bring smarts to your home without needing any expertise in installation.

The Google Nest Thermostat comes in a wide variety of colors, being offered in Charcoal, Fog, Snow, and Sand. These color choices should match a variety of wall colors. The smart thermostat is normally priced at $129.99 but is now being discounted to $89.99 for a limited time. If you click the link and see a different price, chances are the product is currently sold out or the deal has ended.