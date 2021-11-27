Get the Google Nest Thermostat for just $90 ($40 off)

Black Friday is over, but the deals keep on coming in anticipation of Cyber Monday. You can get a Google Nest Thermostat for just $90 right now, and it’s the perfect addition to the beginnings of a smart home. The Nest Thermostat in Snow is the only one available at $90 — the rest are available at $100.

Google Nest Thermostat At $90, the Nest Thermostat is a great deal. If you're looking to turn your home into a smart home, a smart thermostat is a sound purchase. View at Amazon

If you’re wondering why you might want one of these devices, a Google Nest Thermostat replaces your existing “dumb” thermostat, allowing you to control and program your heating and HVAC cooling systems from your phone. It can be controlled manually via the on-screen display, through the Google Home app, or by voice with Google Assistant. But its real power comes from its ability to make intelligent decisions that go way beyond making your house a certain temperature at a certain time. Using an array of sensors, it can look at whether you’re actually in the house to enjoy the climate, and even detect boiler/HVAC problems before they occur.

Users can control their Nest Thermostat from the Google Home app, to adjust the temperature and other settings. From the Google Home app, users can view the current temperature, which they can adjust by dragging the dial or pressing the plus or minus buttons. There are also buttons for different modes, temperature presets, hold temperature, and fan. If you click on the temperature preset option, you’ll see settings for Comfort, Eco, and Sleep temperatures, which can be edited at any time.