Google's Nest Wi-Fi is a mesh networking system that can blanket your entire home in a dependable and seamless signal. If you're tired of dealing with dead spots in the far corners of your house, this is a great solution. Each Nest Wi-Fi home network starts with a main router; in this case, the deal is landing you two primary routers, ideal for those who have a lot of space to cover. These can be combined with the standard Nest points for even more coverage, but as it stands you'll get about 4,400 square feet.

We've already seen a lot of Black Friday deals on smart home, and it looks like Amazon isn't slowing down for Cyber Monday. This two-pack of Nest routers had dropped down to just $126 from the regular $299 price for major savings.

Why buy Google Nest Wi-Fi?

Most busy households these days are filled with devices vying for a Wi-Fi signal, with tech stretching from one end of the house to the other. Relying on one router to provide enough coverage often isn't enough these days, which is why mesh Wi-Fi has been so quick to catch on. Mesh Wi-Fi relies on multiple nodes to relay a strong signal without using different network names. There's no switching required when you, say, head upstairs, and overall performance is generally much better than if you're using a traditional range extender.

This two-pack of Nest Wi-Fi routers provides you with a strong base for your home network. Extra Nest points can be added at a later time, but as it stands this should cover up to 4,400 square feet with a quality signal. Each router even has a couple of Ethernet ports to connect your wired devices.