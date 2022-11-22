Nest Wifi - Mesh Router (AC2200) and 1 point Google's scalable mesh home networking kit comes with one router and a point that covers up to 3800 square feet. See at Best Buy

We have seen many great Black Friday deals over the past couple of weeks, and now heading into the final stretch, we are seeing even more amazing deals ahead of the big day. If you've been thinking about upgrading your current wireless setup, the Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router with one point is a great option, giving you excellent speed and a lot of coverage.

The Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router includes an AC2200 router with support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The system also includes one AC1200 access point that can provide up to 3,800 square feet of coverage and can support up to 200 devices. The system not only provides a wide area of coverage but is also quite fast, with beam forming technology providing a reliable and fast connection, with data transfer speeds up to 2.2 Gbps.

In addition, the system has Google Assistant built-in, giving you voice controls for your connected home. If the Nest Wifi Mesh Router that comes with one point sounds interesting, you can pick it up for a limited time for $149. The product is normally priced at $269, so this is quite an incredible deal, knocking $120 off of its suggested retail price.

Furthermore, the promotion also includes three months of YouTube Premium for free, along with three months of Google One 100GB service for free. If you happen to click on the link and it's priced differently, that either means the sale promotion has ended or the product is out of stock. If that's the case, you can always check out our other Black Friday deals on computers and other products.