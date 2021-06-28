Google highlights a “new look for Discover” on Android 12 and tests news showcase integration

In April this year, we got our first look at the updated Google Discover UI in Android 12. At the time, the redesigned UI was only available for a handful of users. But it’s now rolling out to more users running the Android 12 beta release.

The company is currently running a promo that highlights all the changes included in the update Discover feed. Once you receive the updated UI on your device, you’ll see a new “A new look for Discover” notification at the top of the feed. As you can see in the screenshot attached below, the notification states: “Focus on the stories you care about with a simpler, more streamlined feed”. The updated Discover UI is only available on devices running the Android 12 beta at the moment. We’re not sure if Google will roll it out to older versions of Android.

New Google Discover UI on Android 12

It’s worth noting that Google has also started testing the News Showcase feature with the updated Google Discover UI (H/T @themandalorianz). For the unaware, Google launched News Showcase in Australia earlier this year in February. The feature aims to bring curated news content to users via the Google Discover feed, Google News, and Search.

#Google discover feed showing News showcase in latest version. pic.twitter.com/a9jmSLaQ1u — The Mandalorianz (@themandalorianz) June 24, 2021



As you can see in the attached tweet, the feature has shown up for some users, and it lists curated news stories within the Google Discover feed. Google works with local news outlets to curate the news content, as mentioned at the top of the section. It seems like Google has tied up with India Today to curate news stories for the Indian region. At the moment, we don’t have any information about other Indian publishers Google may have partnered with. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.