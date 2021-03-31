This could be the new Nest Hello Video Doorbell from Google

Google could be working on a new Nest Hello Video Doorbell model. In the latest version of the Google Home app for Android, we have found an image of what looks to be the backplate of a new Nest Hello Video Doorbell.

Is this a backplate for a new Nest Hello Video Doorbell? Current Nest Hello Video Doorbell backplate for context: https://t.co/U4nUIjIDq8 pic.twitter.com/1CTiGeVxj7 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 30, 2021

As seen in the image, the new doorbell (left) in question looks sleeker and longer than the existing model (right). We can also see a USB Type C port at the top, two screws, and a silver circular thing at the bottom. For now, this is the only image we have found inside the Google Home 2.35.

Considering the current Nest Hello Video Doorbell was launched all the way back in 2018 and has a micro USB port, it would make sense for Google to launch a refreshed model. However, we don’t know for sure if Google is indeed planning to launch a new Nest doorbell as, besides this single image, we haven’t come across other info that sheds more light on this mystery device.

For starters, Nest Hello Video Doorbell is a smart wireless doorbell from Google. It offers HD video with 24×7 streaming, Night Vision, pre-recorded quick responses, and can also recognize packages and familiar faces and send alerts on your phone.

Earlier in January, Google discontinued the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. At the time, the company also confirmed that a new lineup of security cameras would be coming later this year. Although the company hasn’t so far confirmed exactly when it plans to launch the new camera lineup, it’s possible we might see the new Nest Hello doorbell alongside it. We’ll keep digging the Google Home app for more evidence and will let you know if we uncover any new details about the new doorbell.