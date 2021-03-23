Google seems to be working on a new pair of Pixel Buds

Google’s Pixel Buds have been around for a few years now, starting with the “wired” model released a few years back followed by a truly wireless version released at the beginning of 2020. Nearly 12 months later, and Google appears to be preparing something new.

First spotted by 9to5Google, two devices from Weifang Goertek Electronics recently arrived for certification at the FCC. Weifang Goertek Electronics, if you remember, created the original “wired” Pixel Buds before Google took control with the second generation model. The new devices feature model numbers GPQY2 and G7YPJ, which matches the style of Google’s more recent releases, including the Nest Hub (GUIK2) and Nest Audio (GXCA6).

Image via FCC

There are two listings, likely for a left and right bud, which describe each product as a “Wireless Device.” The devices feature Bluetooth 5.2, and are apparently so small that an FCC label can’t fit on them, once again suggesting they’re earbuds. The FCC listings say the devices measure in at 27 x 20 x 15mm, which is quite close to the existing Pixel Buds.

The power output of the new earbuds is apparently much higher than what was introduced last year — 8mW/16mW for last year’s Pixel Buds as opposed to 13.24mW/19.82mW for the new model. That could point to the new Pixel Buds hopefully maintaining a more consistent connection to devices, eliminating issues people have had with the current earbuds from Google cutting out.

While the listing does reveal some information, there’s still plenty we don’t know. One of the biggest questions is whether these new earbuds will simply replace last year’s model with a more refined design, or if Google will introduce a high-end pair with ANC, maybe called Pixel Buds Pro. The most recent Pixel Buds were released last April, so perhaps we’ll see something around the one-year anniversary.

Featured image is of the 2020 Pixel Buds.