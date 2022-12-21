After reports over the past week that Apple pulled out of negotiations for NFL Sunday Ticket, it appears now that Google is ready to step in.

After months of negotiations, over the past week, reports began to hit the internet that Apple was pulling out of negotiations with the NFL for Sunday Ticket. Now, it's being reported that Google might be stepping in to pick up the deal, where it could land on YouTube and YouTube TV.

The report comes from The Wall Street Journal, which stated that the deal could close as early as today. Currently, the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket belong to AT&T, which broadcasts NFL games on satellite service provider DirecTV. The annual cost for broadcast rights is quite high, coming in at $1.5 billion. If YouTube becomes the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket, it could be another example of major sporting broadcasts migrating to online services.

Currently, Amazon offers NFL games through Prime on Thursday in the United States, while Apple recently inked a huge ten year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS). If Google is able to close the deal, this could mean big things for YouTube. Currently, the plans is to stream games to YouTube TV and YouTube with Primetime Channels.

This would bolster both services with more sports, giving users a reason to subscribe to each service. While YouTube TV is more like a traditional TV package, Primetime Channels is more unique, allowing users to pick and choose the programming that they'd like to watch. If the new NFL deals goes through, it would be offered as an add-on option to both services.

Although details about the deal have yet to come to light, adding new programming is always a good thing, but being able to generate more ad-revenue from popular programs is can be quite lucrative. As stated before, the deal is expected to close soon, and we have reached out to Google for comment.

Source: The Wall Street Journal