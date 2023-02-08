Over the past couple of days, both Microsoft and Google have thrown their hats into the ring, showcasing how each will utilize AI going forward with its respective platforms. Although the use of artificial intelligence has been gaining a lot of attention since last year, only recently has it gained more traction in the tools we use every day. There's no doubt that AI technology will be pushed to the forefront this year, and with that, there are many things to consider, especially with regard to AI-generated and published content.

We've already seen some controversy in this space, with CNET revealing earlier in the year its use of AI for some of its published articles. But this is only the beginning, and it'll be interesting to see how this kind of content is dealt with going forward. With that said, Google has officially chimed in with its thoughts on AI-generated content, sharing that it won't have a ban on it as of now. The company shared through its developer blog that its search ranking system was built to reward high-quality original content, no matter how it has been produced.

The company has utilized "E-E-A-T" to define high-quality, relying on articles displaying "expertise, experience, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness." By utilizing this method, the company has managed to deliver informative and worthwhile search results that reach millions of users each day. It even gave an example of concerns from a decade earlier with "mass-produced yet human-generated content" and rather than banning it, Google simply made its system better to put high-quality content at the top.

Despite Google Search not penalizing high-quality AI-generated content, the firm does have safeguards in place to protect users from spam and other content that goes against its policies. It'll be interesting to see how Google's rules evolve over the next few years as AI-generated content becomes more common.

Source: Google

Via: 9to5Google