Google now says there are “Made for Google certified” screen protectors for the Google Pixel 6 series

While the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have earned rave reviews from critics, there have been multiple complaints about its under-display fingerprint scanner over the past few days. In many cases, users observed these issues with screen protectors. Not that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro really need a screen protector given they both have Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front, but still, if you wanted to be extra careful, you would be glad to know that Google now offers “Made by Google” certified protectors for the Pixel 6 series.

Google explains why the Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner may feel slower at times

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google’s support page on how to “Unlock your Pixel phone with your fingerprint” now mentions brands that sell Made for Google certified screen protectors for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

If your fingerprint won’t scan, it might be because of your screen protector. Make sure you’re using a screen protector that is Made for Google certified. Brands that are Made for Google certified for Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 are Zagg, Otterbox, and Panzerglass.

Google recently explained why the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 might feel a bit sluggish at times. Google says the Pixel 6’s fingerprint scanner uses advanced security algorithms, which sometimes can cause a delay or require more direct contact with the sensor.

The consensus among reviewers is that the Pixel 6’s optical under-display sensor isn’t as fast as the one found on competing flagships like the OnePlus 9 Pro, but it’s not terribly slow either.

If you feel the sensor is rather slow even without applying a screen protector, there’s an easy trick to speed up the performance. All you have to do is go to Settings > Display and toggle a setting called “Increase touch sensitivity.” Many users have reported that enabling this setting definitely improved the fingerprint scanner.