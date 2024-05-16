Key Takeaways Google advises against using prompts that are too short or too long for the best results in Gemini.

To create effective prompts for Gemini, consider persona, task, context, and format.

Gemini's mistakes are the user's responsibility, so reviewing, verifying, and providing feedback are crucial for leveraging it.

Artificial intelligence models just keep getting better, but for most users, they're only going to be as good as the prompts they're fed. This is a common pain point for people just trying their hand with an AI chatbot, because trying to explain something to AI the same way as you would a human doesn't always work the best. At Google I/O 2024, the company gave out a 70-page booklet (44 for the PDF version) explaining how to create effective prompts. It's tailored to Gemini, and specifically Gemini in Workspace, formerly known as Duet AI.

I read the entire thing, and I learned some new things about Gemini prompt creation that haven't been shared publicly — until now. If you're curious about upping your productivity using Google Workspace and Gemini, but aren't quite sure where to start, these are the tips and tricks to know.

What Google says not to do

Avoid these common mistakes to get the best results with Gemini in Workspace

First, let's go over what Google says not to do when prompting with Gemini. You shouldn't choose a prompt that's too short or too long, according to the results of Google's Workspace Labs tests. Although most Gemini prompts include less than nine words, it's prompts that are roughly 21 words long that are most effective. Detail is good, and being specific and literate will help you get the best results from Gemini in Workspace. Sometimes people don't use full sentences and natural language while conversing with AI chatbots, but Google advises against this. Instead, the company says to talk to Gemini like you would another person and in complete thoughts.

While you will want to talk to Gemini like a normal person, it's not a good idea to assume that Gemini has the context and base level of knowledge that a human does. In extending the length of your prompt to around 21 words, it becomes possible to add detail and context to fill in the gaps in your prompts. On the other hand, Google says you should also be concise, avoid complexity, and try not to use jargon. As you can see, prompting is a delicate balance — which is why Google calls it an art in the guide.

How to make the best prompts, according to Google

These tips will level up your Gemini in Google Workspace experience

Now, onto what Google says you should do when creating Gemini prompts. Before even starting to write a prompt, the company recommends you think about the four components of a great prompt. These are persona, task, context, and format. Persona essentially tells Gemini what role to play, which gives it some context for how to behave and respond. Task is the one you're probably used to writing, as it explains what you want Gemini to do. Context is an easy concept to grasp too, because it's just giving more foundation about the task and the result you want, but it's not one to be forgotten. Format is simply a way to control what kind of output you want Gemini to provide — it could be a paragraph, a bulleted list, or something else.

So, how does this look in practice? Let's see the example Google provided in its prompting guide that uses all four prompting components:

You are a Google Cloud program manager. Draft an executive summary email to [persona] based on [details about relevant program docs]. Limit to bullet points.

Looking at this example, it's pretty easy to spot these components of a good prompt in action. The first sentence is the persona, and it tells Gemini that it's thinking like a Google Cloud program manager. The second sentence includes both the task (drafting a summary email) and the context (based on program docs). Finally, the format is bullet points. Aligning with Google's earlier guidance, this example prompt is a bit over 20 words, with some variation based on what is filled in the blanks. You don't have to use every aspect of prompting in every prompt you create, but keeping persona, task, context, and format in mind during prompt ideation is a great way to improve output.

Here are some of the other tips and tricks Google goes over in the Gemini in Workspace prompting guide:

Break it up: Don't try to overload Gemini all at once. Take it step-by-step, limiting individual prompts to one clear and concise request.

Don't try to overload Gemini all at once. Take it step-by-step, limiting individual prompts to one clear and concise request. Give constraints: You can tell Gemini specifically what you're looking for, and this will help you get a desired response. For example, include in your prompt how long you want responses to be, or how many options you want to receive.

You can tell Gemini specifically what you're looking for, and this will help you get a desired response. For example, include in your prompt how long you want responses to be, or how many options you want to receive. Assign a role: This is another reminder to consider persona when creating a prompt for Gemini.

This is another reminder to consider when creating a prompt for Gemini. Ask for feedback: This is a neat one. Google says to try asking Gemini what additional information it needs to provide the best response. You can treat it like a two-way conversation, just like a colleague might ask for clarification if they aren't quite sure what you're asking for.

This is a neat one. Google says to try asking Gemini what additional information it needs to provide the best response. You can treat it like a two-way conversation, just like a colleague might ask for clarification if they aren't quite sure what you're asking for. Consider tone: Asking Gemini to provide responses in a specific tone can help your responses suit your target audience. For example, you wouldn't want the same tone for a message to a friend as a message to an important client.

Asking Gemini to provide responses in a specific tone can help your responses suit your target audience. For example, you wouldn't want the same tone for a message to a friend as a message to an important client. Say it another way: Sometimes rephrasing your prompts is all it takes to get the output you want from Gemini, so think outside the box.

With these tips, you should be on your way to getting the best responses from Gemini. My favorite has to be the ask for feedback suggestion, since it's so simple and effective of an idea it might be overlooked. Instead of guessing what context Gemini needs to solve a problem, why not ask?

Gemini isn't responsible for your mistakes

Google's stance is clear — Gemini's mistakes are your problem

At Google I/O, the company announced an upcoming Google Workspace feature called "AI Teammate." The tool is exactly what it sounds like — it's essentially an AI employee that can perform tasks that might be assigned to a human in Workspace. With this context in mind, one question has come to the forefront. If Gemini makes a mistake in Workspace, who is responsible? This is a valid question to ask today when using Gemini in Workspace, but it'll become even more relevant when AI Teammates are working independently in Workspace later on.

Here's what Google's official guidance on the subject is in the Gemini in Workspace prompting guide:

Before putting an output from Gemini for Workspace into action, review it to ensure clarity, relevance, and accuracy. And of course the most important thing to keep in mind: Generative AI is meant to help humans but the final output is yours.

This stance is absolutely expected, but it's something to emphasize for new Gemini in Workspace users. No matter how good your prompt is, Gemini (and all AI models) can still make mistakes. Verifying responses from Gemini is an essential component to leveraging it effectively, and giving feedback is a great way to making the experience better overall in the future. Now that Gemini is available on the best phones through an app and on all laptops thanks to a web client, it's more accessible than ever.