Google One’s most expensive storage plans get a 50% price cut

Google has reduced the price of its higher capacity Google One cloud storage tiers, a few months after announcing changes to the free storage component of Google accounts, which saw it remove the free unlimited photo backups from Google Photos, instead, applying them to your remaining Google Drive capacity, along with Google Workspace documents, which had also been hitherto exempt.

The decision has led to more demand for Google One’s higher tiers, which have hitherto been significantly more expensive per gigabyte than its 1TB and 2TB offerings. Today, however, Google has slashed its prices by 50 per cent on plans of 10TB and above. It sees the 10TB tier reduced from $99.99 to $49.99, 20TB down from $199.99 to $99.99 and the 30TB option down from $299.99 to $149.99.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the company has confirmed that existing customers will get the new pricing automatically: “For members that need more space, we’re cutting the price of our 10 TB, 20 TB, and 30 TB plans by 50%. If you’re already on a qualifying plan, you’ll start seeing savings automatically.” There are no plans to reduce the pricing of lower tiers, but the new pricing applies in all territories at the local currency equivalent.

Google has always applied “Moore’s Law” to its cloud storage offering and has cited the quantities of scale afforded by an increasing customer base as the reason for previous price cuts. Whether that’s the case once again, or whether it’s designed as a sweetener for those left disillusioned by the policy changes, remains to be revealed.

Google One users also get additional benefits, with all tiers of 2TB and above qualifying for a free VPN (currently available on Android in the US, and coming to other regions and operating systems soon), as well as 10% cashback on hardware purchases through the Google Store, and deals on hotels (slightly randomly).