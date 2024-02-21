Key Takeaways Google One AI Premium subscribers now get a Gemini chatbot for Gmail, Docs, and more.

It's a new move that mirrors other paid AI plans, like Copilot Pro.

The Google One AI Premium plan costs $19.99/month for advanced Gemini access.

With tech companies around the world racing to introduce their own artificial intelligence, we're also seeing the rise of paid plans. These grant the company's AI assistant some useful additional features, and if they manage to take off, they could become a reliable and secure source of revenue for tech companies.

Google was one of the latest companies to offer a premium plan for their AI model, and now, the company has introduced more features. If you're a Google One AI Premium subscriber, you can now use Google's Gemini chatbot in Gmail, Docs, and more.

The Google One AI Premium gets more perks

As announced on Google's blog The Keyword, its AI's premium plan adds Gemini to Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet. It mirrors the trend of companies offering paid plans for AI-based implementation in their apps. For example, the Copilot Pro plan adds Microsoft's chatbot to its productivity suite, while Adobe Acrobat's AI assistant can sum up large documents.

Google gives a few examples as to how you can use Gemini with its apps:

For instance, you can get help writing a potluck invitation in Gmail, drafting a trip itinerary in Docs, building a family budget in Sheets or creating a vision board for a kitchen remodel in Slides.

If you want to give this a try, you need to be subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan specifically; this feature currently isn't available on the Basic or Premium plans. A Google One AI Premium Plan costs $19.99 a month.