Google One is rolling out its VPN service to all subscribers, giving users more peace of mind when browsing the web. In addition to the new upgrade, the company is also launching a new dark web report that will give users insight to see whether their information has landed on the dark web. Furthermore, Google will also offer users solutions on how to protect themselves when this kind of sensitive information is found on the dark web.

Starting today, Google One subscribers will be able to utilize the company's VPN service, regardless what paid tier they are on. This is great news for those that are on the Basic and Standard plans, as they've been missing out on the VPN protection for some years. Google's VPN service can help protect your online identity by masking your IP, making it harder for companies and services to track your activity or pinpoint your location.

In addition to the VPN feature expansion, Google will also introduce a new dark web report that will allow users to keep tabs on their sensitive information just in case it has leaked onto the dark web. While there is plenty of information, Google states that it will scan the dark web and allow users to keep tabs on vital information like name, emails, phone number, social security numbers, and more.

While there really isn't too much that can be done about the information already out there, Google does state that it will provide users ways to navigate the situation and suggest ways to protect themselves. If you want to take advantage of these new features, along with other perks like Magic Eraser, just make sure to have the Google One app installed on your iOS and Android device. Furthermore, the feature can be used on Mac and Windows PCs.